Steelers sign Conner to 4-year contract

by Ron Musselman

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed third-round draft pick James Conner to a four-year contract Thursday. (AP photo)

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed third-round draft pick James Conner to a four-year contract Thursday.

Conner was the team’s second of two third-round picks, taken with a compensatory selection.

Conner, a running back from the University of Pittsburgh, is the fourth of the team’s eight players from the 2017 NFL Draft to sign.

He rushed for 1,092 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2016 after battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma prior to the start of the season and coming off a knee injury.

